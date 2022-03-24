﻿Duterte gives Marcos advice during ‘productive’ meet

President Rodrigo Duterte has given presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. some pieces of advice during their recent meeting.

The meeting between Duterte and Marcos was confirmed by Senator Christopher Lawrence Go on the sidelines of an event in Quezon City.

“Maganda naman po ang resulta ng meeting. Medyo matagal-tagal nga ‘yon at talagang ganado ‘yung Pangulo na magkuwento. I think about 80 percent ng discussion ay more of si Presidente po ang nagsasalita (The result of the meeting was good. They had a lengthy meeting and the President was talking most of the time. I think, about 80 percent of the discussion is more of the President talking),” Go said in an interview.

In a statement, acting Presidential Spokesperson and Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said Duterte had a “cordial and productive” meeting with Marcos.

Duterte, Andanar said, also discussed with Marcos the current government’s major achievements

Go said Duterte likewise shared to Marcos his experiences as the country’s president and his desire for his successor to continue his policies and programs.

“Nagbigay siya ng mga kaunting payo, mga ginawa niya para sa ating bayan ay sana po’y ipagpatuloy ng kung sino man po ‘yong magiging susunod na Pangulo (He gave an advice and shared what he has done for the country. And he hoped the next president will continue what he has started),” he added.

Both Andanar and Go did not mention when and where the meeting happened.

Go, however, hinted that the meeting could be one of the reasons behind the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan’s (PDP-Laban) endorsement of Marcos’ presidential bid.

Go said it is a “party decision” to support the candidacy of Marcos, following a series of talks and consultations with members of the PDP-Laban.

“Malamang ‘yun po ang naging isa sa naging dahilan, pero dumaan po ‘yon sa konsultasyon at proseso (Perhaps, that’s one of the reasons, but that underwent consultation and process),” Go said.

The PDP-Laban, in its resolution issued Monday, said the decision to endorse Marcos was made after the “careful and exhaustive” deliberations of its national executive committee.

Duterte’s ruling party added that Marcos is “the candidate whose vision of governance is most aligned with PDP-Laban’s 11-point agenda.”

On Tuesday, Andanar said it is “unclear” if Duterte supports the PDP-Laban’s decision to support Marcos.

Duterte has yet to make a formal announcement on his preferred successor.

