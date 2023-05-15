Duck Creek Technologies Recognizes Argyle Insurance and Coforge with its Standard of Excellence Award

The delivery of a record-breaking, full end-to-end small and medium-sized enterprises commercial line in under 60 days for Argyle Insurance was enabled by remarkable teamwork and technology

Boston, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, is pleased to recognize Argyle Insurance and Coforge as winners of this year’s Duck Creek Standard of Excellence Award. Team members from Argyle Insurance and Coforge received the award during Formation ’23 in Orlando, Florida, which was earned for achieving the highest level of excellence through the implementation of Duck Creek solutions.

Argyle Insurance achieved a successful, sub-60-day go-live of Duck Creek Policy, Duck Creek Billing and Duck Creek Rating. The swift implementation was enabled by the deep domain expertise of Duck Creek’s team, combined with a skilled partner in Coforge being able to resource and support delivery end-to-end. Argyle Insurance selected Duck Creek’s full suite to enable their small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) broker clients more choices and competition through a wider range of insurers and products. Argyle’s story of a scalable, enterprise-grade system, which allowed rapid design and delivery of products into the market, demonstrated the impressive power and flexibility of the Duck Creek platform. The sub-60-day execution was achieved using an innovative Australian SME template built by the Duck Creek APAC regional product development team and made available on our content exchange.

“I am proud to say the unparalleled teamwork between Argyle Insurance, Duck Creek and Coforge enabled us to stand up a full end-to-end product with Duck Creek’s policy, billing and rating solutions in under 60 days,” said Matt Morgan, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Argyle Insurance. “This capability is critical for both start-ups like Argyle Insurance and incumbents to adjust and adapt to the rapid changes happening across the insurance landscape driven by regulatory changes and customer market dynamics, which can have a big impact on insurer success.”

“As a Premier Delivery Partner for Duck Creek Technologies, with 800+ Duck Creek SME’s globally, Coforge is proud to be a part of Argyle’s record-setting go-live journey. This partnership between Coforge, Argyle and Duck Creek Technologies is an outstanding case of seamless collaboration and has set a new benchmark in the industry,” said Rajeev Batra, EVP, Insurance, Coforge.

“Right from the beginning, to achieve the goal of going live in such an accelerated timeline meant remarkable teamwork was going to be critical,” said Mike Jackowski, Chief Executive Officer, Duck Creek Technologies. “All parties were hyper-focused on Argyle’s success during implementation and committed to helping the startup achieve its goals of partnering with brokers to build products that can capture profitable, large market share in a mature, stable market with the agility the Duck Creek platform provides. We focus on driving better, easier-to-understand insurance products tailored to policyholders’ needs and adaptable to their changing priorities.”

About Argyle Insurance

Argyle Insurance is a true digital underwriting agency with technology to meet customers changing insurance requirements. Argyle’s strength comes through innovation. It has delivered a new way to connect customers to their brokers digitally that comes with a suite of tools to interact in more meaningful ways.

About Coforge

Coforge is a global digital services and solutions provider, that leverages emerging technologies and deep domain expertise to deliver real-world business impact for its clients. A focus on very select industries, a detailed understanding of the underlying processes of those industries and partnerships with leading platforms provides us a distinct perspective. Coforge leads with its product engineering approach and leverages Cloud, Data, Integration and Automation technologies to transform client businesses into intelligent, high growth enterprises. Coforge’s proprietary platforms power critical business processes across its core verticals. The firm has a presence in 21 countries with 25 delivery centers across nine countries.

Learn more at www.coforge.com

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.

Carley Bunch Duck Creek Technologies +1 201 962 6091 carley.bunch@duckcreek.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8839514