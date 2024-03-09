DTI expects enhanced PH-US business partnerships

MANILA: The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Saturday expressed optimism that the arrival of the high-level United States (US) trade and investment mission in the Philippines next week would improve the business partnerships of both countries. 'There will be a high-level delegation comprised of 22 business delegates, C-level representatives from strategic sectors and 'yung pag-uusapan po (the discussion) next week is, of course, how to enhance our trade and investment relations,' DTI foreign trade service officer Jollan Margaret Llaneza said in a weekly news forum in Quezon City. 'Ang goal po natin dito (Our goal here) is, of course, to foster 'yung (the) relationship ng ating (of our) Philippine business sector with their American counterparts para po magkaroon tayo ng mga (so we will have) commercially meaningful na partnerships,' she added. US President Joe Biden will send a Presidential Trade and Investment Mission to Manila on March 11-12. The delegation, headed by US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, is expected to meet with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual. Llaneza noted that in terms of trade and investment relations, the US is one of the Philippines' top three trading partners, along with Japan and China. The scheduled visit of Biden's trade mission is the result of Marcos' visit to the United States in May last year. The White House announced on Friday that 22 high-level business executives would be part of the delegation. The US delegation will be exploring business opportunities in the Philippines, as part of the two nations' commitment to further boost their commercial ties. Raimondo is also expected to meet with the Private Sector Advisory Council and Philippine business organizations. Source: Philippines News Agency