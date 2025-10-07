DPWH Deploys Team to Investigate Piggatan Bridge Collapse in Cagayan

Cagayan: The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has dispatched a team to evaluate the damage following the collapse of the Piggatan Bridge located along Cagayan Valley Road in Piggatan, Alcala, Cagayan. The incident occurred on Monday night, prompting immediate action from the department to assess the situation and plan necessary interventions.

According to Philippines News Agency, DPWH Secretary Vivencio Dizon stated that the department will offer recommendations based on the results of the assessment. Preliminary findings suggest that the collapse was likely due to three heavily loaded trucks, each weighing approximately 50 tons, attempting to cross the bridge. This significantly exceeded the bridge’s 18-ton capacity, resulting in the structure’s failure and the vehicles plunging into the area below.

The DPWH has advised the public to avoid the vicinity of the collapsed bridge and to adhere to official alternative routes. Seven individuals sustained injuries in the incident and have been trans

ported to two different hospitals for treatment.

Motorists are being directed to utilize alternative paths during the assessment and repair period. Heavy vehicles are advised to take the Jct. Gattaran-Cumao-Capissayan-Sta. Margarita Bolos or Point Road to Baybayog-Baggao-Sta. Margarita Road, while light vehicles can use the Piggatan-Maraburab Barangay Road to reach their destinations.