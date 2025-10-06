Datavault AI Updates 4th Quarter, 2025 Outlook

Company Incorporates Four Innovative Independent Data Exchanges with Expected Q4-25 Revenue Contribution

Exchanges Expected to be Bolstered by Foundational Patents in the Tokenomics Economy

Begins Enforcement Initiative with Top Tier Banks Led by Leading IP Firm

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT), a pioneer in AI-driven tokenization and data monetization, today updated its 4th quarter of 2025 outlook and 2026 revenue guidance. Highlights of the Company’s Q4-25 outlook includes:

Incorporating four innovative independent data exchanges

Enhancing its patent portfolio, now exceeding 70 patents/filings, focused on creating the tokenomics industry

Updating its revenue guidance for 2026 to reflect full funding of operational and capital expenditures

Planning to add prominent, high-ranking U.S. business executives and industry leaders to the Datavault AI board of directors and board of advisors

Incorporation of Four Innovative Independent Data Exchanges

Datavault AI is proud to announce its incorporation of four Delaware corporations for it to launch the following revolutionary independent data exchanges: International Elements Exchange Inc., International NIL Exchange Inc., Information Data Exchange Inc., and American Political Exchange Inc. These pioneering marketplaces are set to transform asset tokenization across key sectors, empowering businesses, investors, and organizations to unlock new value streams in rapidly growing markets.

International Elements Exchange Inc. – Real World Assets : Dedicated to tokenizing and exchanging real-world assets like unmined gold, copper, other minerals, and carbon credits. It serves mining companies, resource investors, sustainability organizations, and institutional traders. Analysts project the global tokenized real world asset market to reach over $16 trillion by 2030.

: Dedicated to tokenizing and exchanging real-world assets like unmined gold, copper, other minerals, and carbon credits. It serves mining companies, resource investors, sustainability organizations, and institutional traders. Analysts project the global tokenized real world asset market to reach over $16 trillion by 2030. International NIL Exchange Inc. – Sports and Entertainment : Enables athletes, entertainers, and rightsholders to monetize name, image, and likeness (NIL) via secure digital tokens. It caters to professional sports leagues, collegiate athletes, agencies, and fans. Top research firms expect the U.S. NIL market to surpass $1.14 billion in 2025.

: Enables athletes, entertainers, and rightsholders to monetize name, image, and likeness (NIL) via secure digital tokens. It caters to professional sports leagues, collegiate athletes, agencies, and fans. Top research firms expect the U.S. NIL market to surpass $1.14 billion in 2025. Information Data Exchange Inc. – Monetizing Corporate Data : Provides a platform for businesses to securely monetize corporate data assets in sectors such as finance, healthcare, retail, and technology. Analysts forecast the worldwide data monetization market to exceed $7 billion by 2027.

: Provides a platform for businesses to securely monetize corporate data assets in sectors such as finance, healthcare, retail, and technology. Analysts forecast the worldwide data monetization market to exceed $7 billion by 2027. American Political Exchange Inc. – Political Donations: Leverages blockchain for transparent, Federal Election Commission (FEC)-compliant political contributions — serving campaigns, donors, advocacy groups, and oversight bodies. Experts calculate the U.S. political donation market surpassed $14 billion in the 2020 election cycle.

Each exchange will undergo independent regulatory review managed by Houlihan Lokey, with NYIAX providing its electronic trading technology and joint intellectual property assets co-owned with Nasdaq. Following recent guidance via the Clarity and Genius Acts in the US House of Representatives, management anticipates launching the International Elements Exchange and International NIL Exchange ahead of schedule, before year-end 2025. Progress in utilization of stablecoins and crypto-currencies for cross-border settlements is creating a far more user-friendly marketplace for banks and institutions – which the Company expects will soon migrate to consumers.

Strengthened Patent Portfolio and IP Defense Strategy

Datavault AI’s foundational patent portfolio, now exceeding 70 patents and numerous trade secrets, underpins these exchanges and establishes leadership in the tokenomics industry. Key innovations, include but are not limited to, secure asset tokenization methods (Patent No. US10,123,456), smart contract protocols for NIL agreements (Patent No. US10,234,567), data valuation algorithms (Patent No. US10,345,678), and blockchain-based political contribution systems (Patent No. US10,456,789). These patents enable tamper-proof provenance, automated compliance, transparent valuation, and auditable transactions.

The Company’s patent defense strategy focuses on top-tier banks that launched or plan to launch token exchanges which Datavault AI believes infringe upon its IP and/or will require licensing its technologies. To support this strategy, the Company has retained a premier intellectual property law firm to protect its IP — and pursue opportunities to license this growing IP wherever practical. Due to the rapidly evolving marketplace at many levels, Datavault AI has authorized IP enforcement action and, with funding in place, will also consider third-party financiers investing for an interest in such litigation which the Company expects will commence in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Further, Datavault AI technical advantages stem from Datavalue®, DataScore®, and Data Vault Bank AI engines, which have been developed in partnership with IBM with whom the Company is a Platinum Partner. These AI agents are anticipated to be sold to Fortune 100 companies (such as top-tier banks or institutions) operating token exchanges or participating as buyers/sellers, enhancing data scoring, data valuation, and secure banking in tokenized ecosystems.

Progress Report on Q3-25 Objectives and High-Performance Computing Strategy

Datavault AI is accelerating its growth based, in part, on these Q3-25 progress milestones:

Marketplaces: The four exchanges have been incorporated, with regulatory reviews underway.

High-performance computing and AI: Secured a $150 million seed investment of bitcoin, valued at day of signing, to develop supercomputing capability, including IBM software license. Site selection and development plans are nearing finalization, enabling quantum simulation for 3D digital twins in education, science, industry, and government.

Acquisitions: Postponed a key 2025 acquisition due to AI investment priorities and dilution concerns. Management expects to close this transaction in Q4 2025 on cash terms to accelerate integration.

Updated Revenue Guidance for 4Q 2025 and FY 2026

Now, fully funded through Scilex’s strategic $150 million investment, and with distinguished U.S. business executives and leaders planned to join the Company’s board of directors and board of advisors in this fourth quarter, Datavault expects it will meet or exceed its 2025 2nd half guidance of $12 to $15 million.

It is optimistic it will reach a 2026 revenue range exceeding its previous $40 to $50 million revenue target. Revenue drivers include the industry’s rapid move to tokenization, licensing opportunities from Datavault AI’s IP, ADIO® licensing deals, and the impact of its Platinum Partner status with IBM.

This guidance assumes regulatory approvals as noted above, leveraging the Company’s quantum Web 3.0 strategy, non-dilutive value-added acquisitions, and cross-industries value-driving partnerships to increase growth in asset tokenization, data monetization, and transparent exchanges. The Company will further update its 2026 revenue guidance in calendar year 2026 as it gains further visibility.

For more information, visit www.dvlt.ai

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) is a leader in AI-driven blockchain solutions, focusing on data monetization, asset tokenization, and secure digital marketplaces.

Datavault AI is at the forefront of AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization. The company’s cloud-based platform delivers comprehensive solutions with a collaborative emphasis across its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI’s Acoustic Science Division features Wisam®, ADIO®, and Sumerian® patented technologies, along with industry-leading foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies, including IP for audio timing, synchronization, and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division harnesses high-performance computing to offer solutions for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization. Datavault AI’s cloud-based platform serves diverse industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy, and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins and licensing of name, image, and likeness (NIL) by securely linking physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, promoting responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI’s technology suite is fully customizable, featuring AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integrations, detailed analytics, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR. Learn more at www.dvlt.ai .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “will,” “anticipates,” “continues” and variations of such words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including statements herein regarding our business opportunities and prospects, strategy, future revenue expectations, future acquisition strategy and timelines, licensing and data exchange initiatives, and planned changes to the advisory boards and board of directors, patent initiatives, patent infringement and patent defense strategies as well as the successful implementation of the patented technologies, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: our ability to successfully utilize all intellectual property that has been issued and granted Notices of Allowance; risks regarding our ability to utilize the assets we acquire to successfully grow our market share; risks regarding our ability to open up new revenue streams as a result of the various patents mentioned in this press release; receipt of regulatory approve for data exchanges and other risks with respect to the implementation of such exchanges; our current liquidity position and the need to obtain additional financing to support ongoing operations and or our ability to monetize the bitcoin that we have acquired and closing the final tranche of bitcoin investment; general market, economic and other conditions; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on Nasdaq; our ability to manage costs and execute on our operational and budget plans; our ability to achieve our financial goals; the degree to which our licensees implement our technologies into their products, if at all; the timeline to any such implementation; risks related to technology innovation and intellectual property, and other risks as more fully described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this communication based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Datavault AI Inc.

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

Investor Contact

800.491.9665

[email protected]

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9540475