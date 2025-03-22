Pagudpud: The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is ramping up the construction of the 3.77-km Tarrag-Caramuangen Road to boost tourism and the local economy of Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte.

According to Philippines News Agency, DPWH 1 (Ilocos) Director Ronnel Tan updated DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan on the progress of the PHP96.49 million road project. The project includes a 15-meter bridge in Barangays Tarrag and Dampig and aims to enhance connectivity, facilitating safer access for tourists and residents in the area.

Once completed, the Tarrag-Caramuangen road project will offer a safer route for tourists visiting Darna Falls in the northeastern part of San Isidro village in Dumalneg town, as mentioned in a news release from the agency on Friday.

Through the initiative of DPWH-Ilocos Norte 1st District Engineering Office, the construction of the road project is now 56 percent complete and is on track to finish within the second quarter of the year. The tourism road project, funded under the 2024 national budget, aims to enhance transportation efficiency, boost economic development, and improve the overall quality of life in the community.