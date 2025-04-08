Manila: Private sector employees reporting for work on Wednesday are entitled to 200 percent of their daily salary.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) issued a labor advisory on Tuesday reminding employers about the proper payment of wages for those working on Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor), a regular holiday. On this day, employers are required to pay 200 percent of the employee’s wage for the first eight hours worked.

For hours worked beyond the standard eight, employees are entitled to an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate. This is calculated as the hourly rate of the basic wage multiplied by 200 percent and then by 130 percent, for each hour worked beyond the regular shift.

Additionally, employees who work on a regular holiday that coincides with their rest day will receive an extra 30 percent on top of the basic wage of 200 percent. This is calculated as the basic wage multiplied by 200 percent and then by 130 percent.

For those who work more than eight hours on a holiday that also falls on their rest day, an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate is applied, calculated as the hourly rate of the basic wage multiplied by 200 percent, 130 percent, and again by 130 percent for each extra hour worked.

On the contrary, DOLE noted that employees who do not report to work on April 9 will receive 100 percent of their daily wage, provided they work or are on paid leave the day before the holiday. If the day preceding the holiday is a non-working day or the employee’s rest day, they are still entitled to holiday pay if they report to work or are on paid leave the day before the non-working day or rest day.

Araw ng Kagitingan commemorates the fall of Bataan to Japanese troops during World War II.