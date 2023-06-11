DOLE-Zamboanga: 4K jobs up for grabs on Independence Day

The Department of Labor and Employment-Zamboanga Peninsula (DOLE-9) will conduct a job fair offering 4,055 vacancies in line with the celebration of the 125th Independence Day on Monday. DOLE-9 director Albert Gutib said the 'Araw ng Kalayaan' (Freedom Day) job fair at KCC Mall de Zamboanga will be participated in by 44 topnotch firms both for local and overseas employment. 'Topping the list for available occupations are nurses, production workers, service crew, delivery workers, household workers and hotel staff, among others,' he said. The country's unemployment rate dropped to 4.5 percent in April 2023, from 5.7 percent in the same month last year, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. Across regions, Region 2 (Cagayan Valley) posted the highest employment rate of 97.6 percent, followed by Cordillera Administrative Region (97.3%), Region 9 (97.3%), Mimaropa (97.1%), and Region 8 or Eastern Visayas (97%). Gutib said applicants may pre-register through the job fair manager accessible via https://dole9.org/jfm, an online system with a user-friendly interface that makes it easier to navigate the online process. 'The employers and vacancies are posted so they can choose the positions that match their qualifications,' he added. Gutib advised jobseekers to prepare multiple copies of application documents: resume or curriculum vitae, identification pictures, certificates of employment for those who were previously employed, diploma and/or transcript of records, and an authenticated birth certificate.

Source: Philippines News Agency