DOLE: Workers to get paid double on Eid’l Adha

Employees who will report for work on the observance of Eid'l Adha on June 28 will get 200 percent of their wage, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said Saturday. Labor Advisory 14, series of 2023, signed by Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, stipulates the proper computation of workers' wages for the declared regular holiday in observance of Eid'l Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice. The agency said those who will work during a regular holiday, such as Eid'l Adha, are entitled to 200 percent of their wage for the first eight hours. The computation is basic wage times 200 percent. Those who will render overtime work shall be paid an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate. The computation is an hourly rate of the basic wage times 200 percent times 130 percent times the number of hours worked. It also stated that employees who will work on a regular holiday that also falls on their rest day shall be paid an additional 30 percent of the basic wage of 200 percent; while those who will render overtime work shall be paid an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on the said day. On the other hand, in case the employees will not report for work, they shall be paid 100 percent of their wage for that day, provided they worked or were on leave of absence with pay on the day immediately preceding the regular holiday. When the day immediately preceding the regular holiday is a non-working day in the establishment or the scheduled rest day of the employees, they shall be entitled to holiday pay if they worked or were on leave of absence with pay on the day immediately preceding the non-working day or rest day. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. declared June 28, Wednesday, a regular national holiday under Proclamation No. 258, which he signed on June 13.

Source: Philippines News Agency