DOJ to immigration officers: We’re watching

The Department of Justice (DOJ) will not turn a blind eye on immigration officers who take advantage of their positions, leading to undue offloading or cancellation of travels of outbound passengers. DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said one 'abusive' airport staff of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) is in hot water after being caught last week. 'Meron kaming nakitang (We saw an) abuse. It happened I think Thursday night na meron isang (there is one ) immigration officer who is under investigation now for conduct unbecoming dito sa pag-interrogate ng (in interrogating an) outgoing passenger,"Remulla said in a media briefing Tuesday, adding that an undersecretary witnessed the incident. Remulla acknowledged that a BI position holds power and authority. 'If you want to know a person's character, you give him power and sometimes, the person fails the test. It just so happens that this person failed the test, a veteran immigration officer na nag-abuse (who abused),' he said. He assured DOJ and BI lines are open through emails, action centers and hotlines. ''Pag may nag-abuse, sabihin lang (For any abuses, tell us). We are very, very wary of abuse of power," he added. He said BI officers must be kinder and gentler despite stricter requirements when leaving the country, thus the need to train them further. 'It's about time we brief our people on the niceties of the questioning that will be done through this new process starting September 3. I want a program from the Immigration bureau to be able to train their people in this art, science of sifting through Filipinos who are outbound,' Remulla said. During a Laging Handa public briefing last week, spokesperson Dana Sandoval assured regular tourists that the BI will not require more travel documents despite an intensified campaign against human trafficking. She said immigration officers will focus on the purpose of travel of passengers to filter out those with inconsistencies

Source: Philippines News Agency