DOJ-PNP collab seeks to dispel doubts, ensure airtight cases

Justice and police officials on Monday initiated a national symposium for the rollout of the implementation of Department Order (DO) No. 20, which calls for closer cooperation between prosecutors and law enforcement agencies in processing criminal cases to ensure airtight handling of indictments. In a statement, Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the DO 20 initiative, released in March, is a revolutionary initiative that bridges the gap between law enforcement agencies and prosecutors for seamless, efficient and just investigation and case buildup process. He said the DOJ and Philippine National Police (PNP) are entering 'a new era where collaboration blooms, where justice flourishes, and where the voices of the victims find solace in the halls of truth.' 'With unwavering commitment, we embark on a journey that embraces the complementary nature of their roles, the imperative sharing of information, and the resolute pursuit of a common purpose,' Remulla said. The directive tasks prosecutors to take a more active role in conducting investigations and directing the police for more effective evidence gathering. 'It allows for a comprehensive understanding of the facts at hand, enabling prosecutors to craft compelling cases based on accurate and relevant evidence. This collaboration ensures that no stone is left unturned, leaving no room for doubt and ambiguity as we pursue justice,' Remulla added. Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento, in his visit to the National Capital Region Police Office headquarters in Taguig City last week, said the collaboration should increase the conviction rate of cases filed in court. DO 20 maintains that prosecutors must ensure the existence of a prima facie case and a reasonable certainty of conviction based on available documents, witness/es, real evidence and the like. Prosecutors shall evaluate criminal complaints 'if they contain all the necessary evidence to prove the essential elements of the crime and should be docketed for preliminary investigation.' 'If the complaint cannot still be supported by sufficient evidence....it shall be closed and terminated without prejudice to refiling, with due notice to the complainant or the referring law enforcement agency,' the directive read. Meanwhile, Remulla will go on a 10-day wellness leave starting Monday and had appointed Undersecretary Raul Vasquez as officer-in-charge. "Rest assured that the DOJ will continue to carry out its vital functions and responsibilities, including the protection of the rights of every Filipino citizen, without interruption," the DOJ said in a statement.

Source: Philippines News Agency