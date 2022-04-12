﻿DOJ looks into fake sex video of Leni daughter

The Department of Justice Office of Cybercrime (OOC) on Tuesday said it will go after those responsible for the circulation online of a fake sex video of Aika Robredo, the eldest of three daughters of Vice President Leni Robredo.

It is the second high-profile election-related cybercrime being investigated by the DOJ following a Twitter threat on the life of the Vice President’s rival for the presidency, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Links of the fake videos of the 34-year-old Second Daughter started circulating Monday night.

“Our investigation agents are on it. If it needs further investigation, we will endorse the same to the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) Cybercrime Division,” OOC Officer-in-Charge, Charito Zamora, told the media via text message.

Robredo’s spokesperson, lawyer Barry Gutierrez, urged an official action on the videos and said they are considering charges against the brains behind it.

The Vice President’s camp also appealed to the public not to share and report said videos.

Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas advised the younger Robredo not to be bothered by the attack.

“Let not the lies disturb you. The truth of your life of decency and humility and service and intelligence is known by all of us. Only liars will believe their own kind,” Villegas posted on Facebook on Monday.

Earlier, Michael Go, the delivery rider who threatened to kill Marcos, was arrested. A bail of PHP72,000 was recommended.

“I was blocked by Marcos Jr. in 2016. Pakisabi mag-ingat siya sa Tandang Sora QC. Pag dumaan siya dun babarilin ko siya di ako takot makulong (Tell him to be careful while in Tandang Sora, QC. If he passes by there, I will shoot him. I am not afraid to go to jail),” Go’s post, which he disowned, read.

Source: Philippines News Agency