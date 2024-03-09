DOH vows to improve services for women’s health

MANILA: The Philippine government is committed to providing Filipino women essential services to improve their health and well-being, the Department of Health (DOH) said as it joined the country in celebrating the National Women's Month. In a statement on Saturday, the DOH said breast and cervical cancers are among the pressing health issues Filipino women face today. The DOH said early detection of these cancers through sound screening programs and management at primary level is an inspiration for its Bagong Urban Care and Ambulatory Service (BUCAS) centers. By 2028, the agency said it hopes to open 28 centers and serve the poorest sector. The centers will also have mammogram, HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) screening, and family planning services, among others. 'We recognize the pivotal role women have, not just in healthcare, but in all nation-building initiatives,' the DOH said. 'As we help President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, Jr. pursue Universal Health Care for all Filipinos, we must pro vide essential services that improve the overall health and well-being of women,' it added. Based on the latest data from the Philippine Cancer Society, breast ranks as the top cancer site for both sexes, with 65 percent of cases being diagnosed at an advanced stage. Cervical cancer ranks second among women in the Philippines. The DOH is also actively looking into the increasing prevalence of tobacco, electronic cigarettes, and vape use among women. Citing the Global Youth Tobacco Survey in 2019 and 2021, the DOH said there is an increase from 4.2 percent to 6.9 percent in current tobacco users among girls aged 13 to 15 years old. The agency said it will double its efforts and align current policies with its commitments to stop the tobacco and vape epidemic. Source: Philippines News Agency