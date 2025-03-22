Ilocos Region: The Department of Health (DOH) 1 in the Ilocos Region is urging individuals bitten by cats or dogs to immediately seek rabies vaccination to prevent a potentially fatal infection. At a forum hosted by the Philippine Information Agency, DOH medical officer Dr. Rheuel Bobis highlighted the urgency of receiving the vaccine within the 20- to 40-day incubation period.

According to Philippines News Agency, Dr. Bobis warned that once rabies symptoms appear, the infection becomes fatal and the vaccine is no longer effective. He emphasized that if the vaccine is administered after the incubation period with the presence of signs and symptoms, it would not have any effect. He also mentioned that the rabies vaccine is safe and proven effective in preventing death.

From January 1 to March 21, four rabies cases were recorded in the region, one in each province. Dr. Bobis noted that three of the victims did not receive the rabies vaccine after an animal bite, while the other victim did not complete the required vaccination, which resulted in their death. The number of vaccine shots required depends on the category of the animal bite.

Dr. Bobis further explained that the rabies vaccine for animal bites can be availed of in accredited animal bite and treatment centers, which are covered by the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth). In 2024, the DOH-1 recorded 19 rabies cases, with 14 in Pangasinan, two each in La Union and Ilocos Sur, and one in Ilocos Norte.