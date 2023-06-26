DOH: Daily average of new Covid-19 cases down 20%

The country's daily average of new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases decreased by 20 percent from June 19 to 25, the Department of Health (DOH) reported Monday. In its latest case bulletin, the agency recorded 492 daily infections, a drop of 120 cases from the 612 recorded between June 12 to 18. A total of 3,442 new cases were recorded in the recent week. The tally of severe and critical infections decreased to 325 from the previous week's 477. No deaths were verified during the past week. Only 13 percent or 204 out of the 1,564 intensive care unit (ICU) beds are in use, while 17.7 percent or 2,274 of 12,855 non-ICU beds are utilized. At least 78,443,972 or 100.4 percent of the country's target population (78,100,578) have been vaccinated against Covid-19, including 82.16 percent of 8,721,357 senior citizens, as of March 19. A total of 23,811,248 have received booster shots out of the fully vaccinated population. To date, the country has logged 4,159,815 million coronavirus cases and 66,482 deaths since January 2020.

Source: Philippines News Agency