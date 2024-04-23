LEGAZPI: The Department of Health-Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) in Bicol is urging parents and seniors to let their family members get vaccinated against preventable diseases. In his message during the celebration of World Immunization Day at La Piazza Hotel in this city on Tuesday, DOH-Bicol Regional Director Rodolfo Antonio Albornoz said: 'The LGUs (local government units), health workers, health facilities and other stakeholders have a big role to encourage parents and their children to avail and have a complete dose of vaccines needed according to their age requirements.' He said availing vaccines has a big impact on protecting people's bodies from all preventable diseases. 'We are happy that we are part of the celebration of World Immunization Day. Nais natin bigyan diing at mapalawak ang pag unawa ng mga nakakarami tungkol sa mga benipisyo ng mga bakuna sa atin katawan (We want to give emphasis and widen the understanding of the public about the benefits of vaccines to our body),' Albornoz said. DOH-Bicol said vaccines for preventable diseases such as pneumonia and flu are free of charge in different health centers. Source: Philippines News Agency