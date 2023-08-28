DOF ENSURES MARINE FISH IMPORTS RADIONUCLIDE-FREE

The Department of Fisheries (DOF) will ensure that marine fish imports (live) are free from radionuclide contamination with each consignment having to have a valid Fish Health Certificate from the exporting country.

The DOF in a statement today said that that all importers of live fish consignments must also apply for an import permit from the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (Maqis) and comply with the import permit conditions specified by the DOF.

The effort is a control measure following the notification of the gradual release of Fukushima's treated radioactive waste water starting last Thursday (Aug 24) by the Japanese authorities.

"The DOF also reminds all importers of Japanese fishery products to comply with the import regulations and procedures set by the authorities in the country to ensure that the imported food is safe.

"Each consignment needs to have a health certificate by the Japanese authorities," according to the statement.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement on Aug 23 announced that it would impose Level 4 inspection at the entry points of the country on high-risk food products imported from Japan for the analysis of radioactive material content.

According to the DOF, Malaysia imports fishery products from Japan for frozen food purposes, namely sardine and mackerel products, while live fish only involve ornamental (freshwater) fish such as Koi Carp (Cyprinus carpio) and not marine fish.

The DOF added that it takes the notification seriously and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) through the DOF, the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority and Maqis will cooperate with the Ministry of Health to ensure that fishery products in the market are free of contaminants.

"KPKM through its departments or agencies always ensure that monitoring standard operating procedures (SOP) are implemented as best as possible continuously and cooperate with various parties to ensure food safety and food security for all Malaysians," said the statement.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency