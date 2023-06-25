DMDI, NDTS TO INTENSIFY EFFORTS TO BOOST B40 GROUP LIVING STANDARDS

Non-governmental organisation (NGO), Dunia Melayu Dunia Islam (DMDI) and the National Dual Training System (NDTS) accredited centre will intensify skill programmes to boost the living standard of single mothers and the B40 group.

Putrajaya DMDI chairman Datuk Joyah Abd Rashid said they had spent two decades working on this agenda, including choosing participants who qualify through the eKasih system.

"We can say almost 99 per cent of participants chosen manage to become entrepreneurs and escape the poverty trap but we have to ensure those chosen fulfil the conditions to see that help reaches those who really need it,” she told reporters after the signing of a memorandum of understanding for small and medium industry entrepreneurs in Melaka, with Melaka Yang DiPertua Negeri Mohd Ali Rustam and DMDI president Datuk Md Nasir Ghani in attendance.

Joyah, who is also NDTS Malaysia president, said that they would also conduct a week-long course to help single mothers along with other participants, who will receive RM4,500 worth of equipment to start their own business.

She added that the programme would continue to offer education and skills to the needy in various business courses, especially to help new entrepreneurs.

"We will guide those interested to boost their incomes and expand their networks, as well as provide support and motivation for them to continue to raise their living standards,” she said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency