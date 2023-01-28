Djokovic beats Paul to face Tsitsipas in AO men’s singles finals

ISTANBUL: Novak Djokovic defeated Tommy Paul in straight sets Friday to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open men's singles finals on Sunday.

The No. 5-ranked Djokovic from Serbia won the semifinal round with sets of 7-5, 6-1, and 6-2 after two hours and 20 minutes at the Rod Laver Arena.

"Obviously, I won that match, so my recollections are positive, but I was 2-0 down and it was his first Grand Slam final," Djokovic said after his win over Paul. "It was a mental, physical and emotional battle, as it always is against Stefanos. I respect him a lot."

With the result, the 35-year-old, a record nine-time winner in Melbourne, surged into a 10th Australian Open finals.

Meanwhile, Paul, 25, became the first American man to qualify for the Australian Open semifinals since Andy Roddick in 2009.

Earlier Friday, Tsitsipas, the No. 3 seed, moved to his maiden Australian Open finals in men's singles after beating 20th seed Karen Khachanov from Russia.

Djokovic will meet Tsitsipas on the court on Sunday

Source: Philippines News Agency