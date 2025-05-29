Dinagat Islands Reports Significant Surge in Early 2025 Tourist Arrivals

Dinagat Islands: Dinagat Islands’ Provincial Tourism and Cultural Office (PTCO) reported a significant increase in domestic and foreign tourist arrivals during the first three months of 2025, boosting local economic activity in the island province. Domestic arrivals jumped from 60,700 in the first quarter of 2024 to 105,092 in the same period this year. In January alone, 37,279 travelers visited Dinagat Islands, followed by 33,569 in February and 33,831 in March.

According to Philippines News Agency, PTCO chief Benglen Navas stated in an interview that the increase of domestic arrivals was driven by the New Year celebrations and extended weekends, which attracted both local and international travelers to visit Dinagat Islands. Foreign arrivals also saw an uptick, rising from 301 in early 2024 to 413 in 2025. However, Navas noted a slight decline in arrivals in March due to the off-peak travel season and fewer scheduled events.

“The increase in tourist arrivals has contributed to the local economy of Dinagat Islands,” Governor Nilo Demerey Jr. said in a message to the Philippine News Agency. He underscored the provincial government’s ongoing efforts to promote tourism activities and showcase the island’s unique destinations. Demerey said he remains optimistic that numbers will continue to rise, reinforcing Dinagat Islands as a must-visit location for both domestic and international travelers.