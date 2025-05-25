Digital Governance Boosts Anti-Corruption Efforts in Philippines – Bersamin

Manila: The Marcos administration’s push for digitalization is seen as a crucial factor in achieving transparency and accountability within the Philippine government, according to Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin. Speaking on Saturday, Bersamin emphasized that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s ‘two-pronged approach’ aims to streamline and digitalize government processes to eliminate avenues for corruption and ensure full public disclosure.

According to Philippines News Agency, Bersamin expressed these views in a column for the Philippine Star, stating, “This strategy recognizes a fundamental truth: corruption thrives in opacity, while transparency fosters integrity.” He further elaborated on the vision of ‘Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines),’ highlighting how digital transformation empowers citizens, creates transparency, and establishes accountability.

However, Bersamin also acknowledged that digital transformation alone would not eradicate corruption, echoing President Marcos’ sentiment that a ‘deeper cultural change’ is necessary to tackle government irregularities effectively. He emphasized the importance of integrating technology with Filipino values such as ‘katapatan, malasakit, pakikipag-kapwa, and bayanihan’ (honesty, caring, camaraderie, and solidarity) to create a lasting impact.

Bersamin underscored the significance of continued collaboration with international partners like the United Nations (UN). He noted that the partnership with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has been instrumental in fortifying the country’s reform agenda. Furthermore, the engagement with the UN Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) processes is crucial to ensuring that the government genuinely serves its citizens by building trustworthy public institutions.

He highlighted the passage of the New Government Procurement Act (NGPA) in 2024, a result of collaboration with the UNODC. This act enhances the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System (PhilGEPS) and introduces an innovative e-Marketplace modeled after popular e-commerce platforms. A key innovation in the NGPA mandates that all prospective bidders, suppliers, contractors, and consultants disclose the ultimate owners before participating in government procurement, addressing issues like bid collusion and potential conflicts of interest.

Bersamin stated that these reforms provide citizens with greater assurance that public funds are not being diverted through shadow companies or manipulated bidding. Additionally, it creates a more level playing field for honest businesses, where merit, rather than connections, determines who wins government contracts.

With these sustained reforms, the Philippines now ranks sixth among 18 countries in the Asia Pacific Digital Nations Index and leads Southeast Asia in digital governance, Bersamin remarked.