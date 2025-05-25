Bridge Connecting Tawi-Tawi Islands Nears Completion

Manila: The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has announced that the Nalil-Sikkiat Bridge No. 1, a key infrastructure project linking Bongao and Sanga-Sanga Islands in Tawi-Tawi, is now 96 percent complete and slated to open by July 2025. The 541-meter bridge is a flagship component of the Asian Development Bank (ADB)-assisted Improving Growth Corridors in Mindanao Road Sector Project (IGCMRSP), under the Marcos administration’s Build Better More program.

According to Philippines News Agency, DPWH Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain led a site inspection of the bridge last May 23, joined by ADB Vice President Scott Morris and other top officials. They were welcomed by Tawi-Tawi Governor Yshmael I. Sali, according to a press statement released on Sunday. Sadain emphasized the significance of the project, saying that the Nalil-Sikkiat Bridge, along with its sister projects-the Tongsinah-Paniongan Bridge No. 2 and the Malassa-Lupa Pila Bridge No. 3 in Tawi-Tawi-‘represents one of the most significant infrastructure support initiatives of the national government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).’

The PHP1.08 billion project includes a 380.8-meter bridge span and a 160-meter approach road. It is being implemented by the Unified Project Management Office – Roads Management Cluster II (UPMO-RMC II), led by Project Director Teresita V. Bauzon and Project Manager Ernante S. Antonio, with China Wuyi Co., Ltd. as the contractor.

Sadain also reported progress on two other major bridge projects under IGCMRSP. The Malassa-Lupa Pila Bridge No. 3, a 680-meter span connecting Sanga-Sanga Island to mainland Tawi-Tawi, is now 72 percent complete. Meanwhile, the Tongsinah-Paniongan Bridge No. 2, a 570-meter structure linking Pababag Island to Sanga-Sanga Island, has begun early-phase civil works.

According to the DPWH official, these bridges are expected to boost connectivity, support local industries such as fishing and seaweed farming, and reinforce peace and inclusive development in BARMM. “Napakahalaga ng mga tulay na ito sa pag-unlad ng ekonomiya ng Tawi-Tawi at sa pagpapatibay ng kapayapaan sa rehiyon (These bridges are vital to Tawi-Tawi’s economic growth and in strengthening peace in the region),’ he said.