Rains to Continue in Visayas, Mindanao Due to ITCZ

Manila: The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will continue to bring scattered rains and thunderstorms across Mindanao and the Visayas, the weather bureau said Sunday. In its 4 a.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms will also be experienced in the Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Davao Region, Mimaropa, and the provinces of Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate. The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. PAGASA indicated that flash floods or landslides may occur due to moderate to heavy rains.

According to Philippines News Agency, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. Extreme northern Luzon will experience moderate to rough coastal waters because of moderate to strong southeast to northeast winds.

Meanwhile, the high

est heat index could peak at 46°C in Dagupan City, Pangasinan province. Laoag City in Ilocos Norte, which is hosting the ongoing Palarong Pambansa, and Aparri town, Cagayan are forecast to experience a 45°C heat index. A 44°C heat index is forecast in Bacnotan town, La Union province, and Pili, Camarines Sur. Additional areas may also experience a 43°C heat index, including Sinait, Ilocos Sur; Tuguegarao City, Cagayan; Iba, Zambales; and Sangley Point, Cavite City in Cavite province.

A 42°C heat index is likely in Batac, Ilocos Norte; Baler (Radar), Aurora; Casiguran, Aurora; Cubi Point in Subic Bay, Olongapo City; Ambulong, Tanauan in Batangas province; Tanay, Rizal; San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Legazpi City, Albay; and Dumangas town, Iloilo province. The heat index refers to the temperature the human body feels when relative humidity is factored in with actual air temperature. Prolonged exposure under “danger” level conditions-from 42°C to 51°C-could result in heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke

