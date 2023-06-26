DICT eyes rollout of eGov PH app overseas for OFWs, tourists

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is looking to roll out the eGov PH mobile application (app) for use overseas by Filipinos and foreigners as part of its next update. In a Laging Handa briefing on Monday, DICT Undersecretary David Almirol Jr. said the app, which integrates several online services offered by Philippine government offices into one 'super app,' is currently only available for mobile users in the Philippines. 'Ginagawa na ho namin po ngayon iyong upgrade noong next version ng super app para po ma-access po ng ating kababayan sa kahit nasa ibang mga bansa (What we're doing now is upgrading the super app to provide access to our compatriots even when they're overseas),' Almirol said. While there was no exact date specified, he said the update may roll out in the 'next couple of months' and will provide government services to Filipino nationals while foreigners may use the app for tourism and other services. To date, he said the app has integrated the online services of Philhealth, Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), and local governments, as well as applying for a passport, driver's license, jobs, and SIM registration, among others. He noted that the app only provides access to different government portals, with the DICT having no direct access to the information they provide to these government agencies. 'Ang eGov PH App ho ay para lang siyang daanan, para hindi po madaming website na sangkatutak ang ginagamit ng ating mamamayan (The eGov PH app is merely a tool to keep the public from having to use several different websites),' he said. He said the app also helps combat corruption and bureaucracy by simplifying government services and making it easier for the public. Early in June, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. launched the eGov PH super app to streamline online government services. The app is available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Source: Philippines News Agency