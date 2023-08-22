DETAINED FOREIGN CHILDREN TO BE RELOCATED TO CARE CENTRE

Some 80 foreign children who are currently detained at Immigration depots will be relocated to a more conducive care centre in an upcoming pilot project,said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the location has been identified and works on the centre are ongoing, with essential logistical tasks remaining such as water, electricity supply and provision of beddings.

“The children are currently in Semenyih, Bukit Jalil, and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) temporary detention depots,” he told a press conference after attending the Ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

"They will be relocated together with their guardians or parents," he said, adding that the initiative is being carried out under the Immigration Department and People's Volunteer Corps (Rela) as it involves control and supervision aspects.

“The project does not require any additional personnel as it will be managed by existing officers, with minimal costs, “ he added.

"We hope to receive support from other civil society groups," he said, welcoming the involvement of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), especially the education sector.

Earlier in his speech, Saifuddin Nasution called on the Immigration Department to get high-capacity passport printing machines to alleviate congestion at passport issuance offices.

“Currently, only about 400 passports are issued daily, and it is hoped that this number can be increased to 1,000 passports per day.

"If you're number 401 and have to come back tomorrow, it's frustrating," he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency