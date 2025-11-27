DepEd Chief Pleased with Private Sector Support for Higher Budget

Manila: Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sonny Angara on Thursday expressed gratitude towards the private sector for its backing of the department’s budget for 2026. Angara emphasized the commitment to ensuring that every peso is effectively utilized, impacting learners, teachers, and parents positively in their educational environments.

According to Philippines News Agency, Angara’s statement followed the Senate’s approval of a PHP1.044-trillion budget in the 2026 General Appropriation Bill. This budget aims to support the DepEd in advancing education reforms across the country. The direction set by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to heavily invest in human capital is seen as a foundation to implement significant educational reforms.

Several prominent groups, including the Philippine Business for Education, Makati Business Club, Management Association of the Philippines, Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations of the Philippines, and the Association of Foundations, have expressed their support for Angara’s leadership. In a joint statement, these groups highlighted their confidence in Secretary Angara and the DepEd team, praising their commitment to transparency, data-driven policymaking, and collaborative efforts necessary for advancing key reforms.

The budget increase will support various programs and initiatives such as the provision of textbooks and learning materials, school-based feeding programs, disaster response and school safety systems, school infrastructure development, workforce expansion, and enhanced benefits for teachers. Additionally, the ARAL learning recovery program is set to receive increased financial backing.