956MW Capacities Added to National Grid in Nearly 4 Months

Manila: About 956 megawatts (MW) capacity was added to the country’s power capacity within four months after President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. directed the construction of more power plants to ensure that all Filipinos will have electricity.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Department of Energy (DOE), in a press release Thursday, said the 956MW of new power generation, along with the establishment of a 160MW new energy storage system in Luzon and the Visayas, was achieved as of Nov. 27 following the directive of the President during his 4th State of the Nation Address (SONA) last July 28 to hasten the construction of 200 power plants.

The DOE emphasized that the new capacity contributes to its broader efforts to ensure a sufficient and reliable power supply in support of the country’s growing economy. The additional generation is being produced by 12 power plants using renewable energy (RE) technologies, one oil-based power plant, and one natural gas-fired power plant.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin stated, “Every megawatt we add to the grid is not just a number on paper; it is electricity for homes, power for businesses, and confidence for investors.” She highlighted the importance of combining renewable energy projects with flexible conventional plants and modern energy storage to build a cleaner, more reliable, and more resilient energy system. This approach aims to honor the President’s directive by turning commitments into completed projects that prevent outages and ensure energy availability for the country’s population and industries.

The press release further noted that the DOE will continue working with all stakeholders to accelerate project implementation, streamline permitting processes, and ensure that future capacity additions remain consistent with the goals of energy security, affordability, and a just and orderly energy transition.