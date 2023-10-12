DENR-13 eyes suspension of another PACBRMA in Siargao

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in the Caraga Region (DENR-13) is finalizing its report for the suspension of another Protected Area Community-Based Resource Management Agreement (PACBRMA) in Socorro town, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte, due to violations. In an interview on Thursday, DENR-13 regional director Nonito Tamayo said the holder of the particular PACBRMA, the Bucas Grande Farmers Association Inc. (BGFAI), has violated certain provisions of the agreement, especially those stipulated in its Community Resources Management Plan (CRMP). 'The DENR-13, through the Protected Area Management Office in Siargao, found violations committed by the BGFAI. Our team has investigated these violations and we are coming out with a report to our central office recommending the suspension of the PACBRMA with BGFAI,' Tamayo said. Last month, the DENR also suspended the PACBRMA of the Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc. (SBSI) for certain violations including restrictions of entry in the area, the establishment of structures, and the setting up of checkpoints. The SBSI has 353 hectares of land area covered in its PACBRMA which was approved on June 15, 2004, while the BGFAI has 389 hectares approved on the same date. The PACBRMAs of both groups are set to expire by June 15, 2029. 'The PACBRMA allows a certain group of individuals to develop and conserve a portion of a protected area, and in these cases, the protected area in Siargao,' Tamayo said. He added that the right of the groups to develop and conserve an area under the PACBRMA is also governed by the CRMP which is a vital requisite to the agreement. 'We found the same violations committed by the BGFAI with that of the SBSI in their CRMPs. Our personnel were also denied entry into the PACBRMA area of BGFAI in recent visits they made for ocular inspection,' Tamayo said. Based on DENR-13 data, a total of 12 PACBRMAs were executed by different groups in Siargao Island, seven of which were in Socorro town. The PACBRMAs in Siargao covered around 2,524.64 hectares of protected areas, with 2,203 hectares located in eight barangays of Socorro.

Source: Philippines News Agency