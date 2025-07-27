Death Toll from Severe Weather Systems Rises to 30

Manila: Reported deaths from the combined effects of the southwest monsoon and tropical storms Crising, Dante, and Emong have soared to 30, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in its Sunday update. Of the 30 fatalities reported so far, 13 have been confirmed.

According to Philippines News Agency, the breakdown of the confirmed deaths includes nine in the National Capital Region, two in Region 3, one in Region 10 (Northern Mindanao), and another one in Caraga. Reports of 17 additional fatalities are still undergoing validation. These include six in Region 6 (Western Visayas), four in Calabarzon, three in the Negros Island Region, two in Northern Mindanao, one in Mimaropa, and another one in Region 11 (Davao Region).

As of this time, the affected families number 1,536,381, equivalent to 5,573,336 persons residing in 6,053 barangays across 17 regions. The NDRRMC also reported that 51,681 families are being aided in 1,689 evacuation centers, while another 34,296 families are receiving assistance outside these centers. The Office of Civil Defense noted that the affected families include both those displaced and those who have not needed to leave their homes.

The severe weather has also resulted in significant property damage. A total of 3,592 houses have been damaged, with 2,949 classified as “partially damaged” and 643 as “totally damaged.” Additionally, agriculture damage is estimated at PHP484.4 million, while infrastructure damage has exceeded PHP5 billion.