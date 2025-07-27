Tornado Causes Damage to Homes and Gasoline Station in Paoay

Paoay: Seven houses, including a carinderia, and a gasoline station were either damaged or destroyed by a tornado in Barangay Nagbacalan, Paoay, Ilocos Norte at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Paoay Mayor Shiella Galano, along with the municipal disaster risk reduction and management council and other volunteers, immediately proceeded to the site to check the situation. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident.

According to Philippines News Agency, the local chief executive assured that Paoay’s local government would extend assistance to those affected. “We are thankful that no one was hurt during the incident. While assessment of damage is still ongoing, the local government of Paoay will help in fixing their homes,” Galano said, adding that they have also informed the provincial government about the incident for the donation of GI sheets and any other form of government assistance to the affected families.