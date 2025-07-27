P15-M Raised So Far as Torre-Baste Charity Boxing Match Draws Support

Manila: The charity boxing bout between Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III and acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian ‘Baste’ Duterte has so far raised PHP15 million in cash donations as of Saturday night. Aside from cash contributions, donations of goods including canned goods, sacks of rice, and other relief items, have poured in to support communities affected by recent calamities.

According to Philippines News Agency, ‘As of last night, we were able to generate PHP15 million cash. There were also goods like canned products, sacks of rice and other relief goods. These will all be given to our kababayan affected by the calamity,’ Torre said following his arrival at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum Sunday morning.

‘I was also surprised with the flow of support. But I am thankful to our kababayan who responded to our call because this event, this charity boxing match, is really for entertainment because of what happened in the days.”

The charity event, which featured four undercard fights with boxers from the PNP boxing team, attracted thousands by 10 a.m. Sunday, with many still waiting to enter the venue. Among the attendees were Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla, National Police Commission Vice Chairman Rapahelm Calinisan, and senior PNP officials.

The bout was initially sparked by a challenge from Baste Duterte during one of his podcast episodes where he criticized the PNP chief. As of the posting time, it remained uncertain whether Duterte would show up.