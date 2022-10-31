Davao Region agencies present plans, accomplishments to PBBM

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has discussed with Davao regional directors the programs of several line government agencies that will be implemented in the region in the succeeding years to help propel economic growth in the country.

Marcos convened a meeting in Panacan, Davao City on Thursday to keep track of the accomplishments and plans of the Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) in the region.

“Ito ay parte ng ating plano na tulungang makabangon muli ang ating mga kababayan mula sa epekto ng pandemya sa mas lalong madaling panahon (This is part of our plan to help our fellow countrymen recover from the effects of the pandemic as soon as possible),” he said in a Facebook post late Friday night.

In a separate Facebook post, state-run Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM) said the regional directors of the DA, DOLE, DTI, DSWD, and NEDA presented their accomplishment reports to the President.

RTVM said DA 11 (Davao region) Executive Director Abel James Monteagudo gave a regional agricultural situationer and informed Marcos that the Davao Region stands as the “fifth biggest economy in the country.”

Based on the data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority in April, Davao’s economy grew by 5.9 percent in 2021.

Jason Balais, DOLE-11 assistant director, cited the agency’s initiatives, including data collection on the region’s employment status and the protection measures for workers and vulnerable sectors, to ensure “full decent and productive” employment for all Davaoeños, RTVM said.

DTI-11 Director Maria Belenda Ambi provided an update on the region’s trade and industry sector, while DSWD-11 Director Vanessa Goc-ong discussed the agency’s disaster response measures and latest programs and services benefitting the women and children, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and the youth.

NEDA-11 Director Maria Lourdes Lim briefed Marcos about the economic performance of the region and its development outlook.

Marcos visited Davao City to lead various events, including the groundbreaking ceremony of the Samal Island-Davao City Connector Bridge Project and the distribution of financial and livelihood assistance to vulnerable sectors.

He also spoke before the troops of the Eastern Mindanao Command (EastMinCom) at the Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao headquarters.

Lt. Gen. Greg Almerol, EastMinCom commander, presented the command’s peace, security, and development efforts in partnership with different government units and line agencies that resulted in the dismantling of various communist units and the declaration of Davao Region as insurgency-free.

Almerol also showcased the captured, confiscated, surrendered, and recovered firearms from rebel groups.

“We must acknowledge the efforts of our men and women in uniform, particularly the Eastern Mindanao Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, for ensuring the protection and security of our people to your various Civil and Military Operations,” Marcos said in his speech. “We must also recognize the efforts of our LGUs (local government units), our various government agencies, and law enforcement authorities in the region for supporting the NTF-ELCAC (National Task Force to end Local Communist Armed Conflict) by improving public safety and implementing programs that improve the living conditions for all.”

The President likewise directed Davao’s Regional Development Council (RDC) to carry out programs that would address the region’s urban challenges and convene the Davao International Airport Authority Board.

Marcos expressed support for the establishment of the Metropolitan Davao Development Authority as he acknowledged the need to form a special body that would push for the development of the administrative region

Source: Philippines News Agency