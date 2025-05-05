Davao Police Seize P2.2-M Illegal Drugs in Weeklong Ops

Davao City: More than PHP2.2 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated in a series of operations conducted by the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) from April 27 to May 3, according to a report on Monday.

According to Philippines News Agency, acting DCPO Director Col. Hansel Marantan stated that the weeklong anti-drug campaign involved 34 operations, leading to the arrest of 38 individuals. During these operations, authorities seized 297.4 grams of suspected shabu with a street value of PHP2.02 million and 488 grams of marijuana worth PHP58,566.

Marantan emphasized the DCPO’s commitment to safeguarding the city and its residents from the dangers of illegal drugs. In addition to the drug operations, he reported progress in combating illegal gambling. Within the same timeframe, 25 individuals were apprehended in 18 operations, resulting in the confiscation of PHP6,361 in bet money and the filing of 18 cases.

Marantan attributed the success of these operations to the support of village officials, community members, and the city government.