Davao City allots P5.6-M prizes for ‘Indak-indak’ sa Kadayawan

The city government here has prepared PHP5.6 million in total prizes for the 'Indak-indak sa Kadayawan' set to take place on Aug. 19. In a press briefing Wednesday, event organizer Harold Quibete said the 'Indak-indak' competition will have two categories -- open and Davao school-based. 'The grand winners for both categories will get PHP1 million each, and there are also special awards,' he said. Quibete bared the number of contingents increased for at least three sets of competition -- Indak-indak sa Kadayawan, the Pamulak sa Kadayawan and the Hudyaka sa Kadayawan. For Indak-indak's Davao school-based category, a total of six contingents will participate, and 13 for the open category. 'The city is offering entertainment that is culture-based, and we are happy for the contingents outside Davao who will join this year. We wanted to offer a better presentation year after year,' he said. The Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan, a cultural street dancing event, is a major feature of the Kadayawan Festival, representing a rich tapestry of indigenous cultures. Meanwhile, the Pamulak sa Kadayawan (floral float parade) is one of the concluding highlights of the annual festival will also have three categories comprising the dako (big), gamay (small) and corporate or non-competing floats. Quibete said nine entries registered for the dako category, 13 for gamay, and 14 for corporate or non-competing floats. 'The winner for the dako category will get PHP800,000 while PHP600,000 for the gamay category,' he added. For the Hudyaka sa Kadayawan, Quibete said the grand winner will get PHP400,000.

Source: Philippines News Agency