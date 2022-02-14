﻿DAR turns over P11-M bridge for 6K residents in SoCot

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in this province has turned over a PHP10.9-million bridge project in Purok Manga, Barangay San Jose, to provide its farmers and other residents better, cheaper, and safer access to reach their destinations.

The Manga Bridge project was implemented under the Tulay ng Pangulo para sa Kaunlarang Pang-agraryo (TPKP) in partnership with the Department of Public Works and Highways-Region 12 (Soccsksargen) and the local government of Norala.

The new bridge has a length of 22.8 linear meters and it connects the barangays of Lapuz, Matagol, and Liberty. More than 6,000 residents of the three villages would directly

benefit from the said project.

DAR-Socsksargen Assistant Regional Director Roldan Ali said this bridge would help the farmers deliver their agricultural products faster, safer, and cheaper to various trade centers and markets.

“I admire the strong partnership of the stakeholders and I believe that the beneficiaries of this bridge would do their part in strictly maintaining the very good condition of the bridge,” he said in a news release on Sunday.

A certificate of turnover and acceptance was ceremonially signed by the recipient and partner agencies, which serves as proof that the ownership and responsibility of the project have been officially conveyed to the recipients.

Norala Mayor Clemente Fedoc thanked the DAR for the bridge project and committed that he would continually support and help the department in addressing the needs of the farmers and his constituents.

Salvador Floro, Punong Barangay of San Jose, also expressed his gratitude to the government and assured the department that he would lead his people in taking care of the project.

