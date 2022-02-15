﻿Women’s football team visits PSC

The women’s football team paid for a courtesy call to Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez after joining employees during the agency’s physical flag-raising ceremony at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex on Monday.

“We recognize the outstanding performance of our women’s football team and their historic accomplishment,” said Ramirez, who was joined by Commissioners Celia Kiram and Arnold Agustin.

Lady footballers Chandler and Olivia McDaniel, Camille Rodriguez, Anicka and Sara Castañeda, Hali Long, and Inna Palacios were present in the flag-raising together with Philippine Football Federation (PFF) President Mariano “Nonong” Araneta Jr.

“This is one of the pinnacles of our experience. We couldn’t have done it without the PSC’s support and all of you behind the scenes. You are all part of this achievement,” said Long, who served as the team’s co-captain in the tournament.

Ramirez also commended the leadership of the PFF, its officials, and Australian coach Alen Stajcic, for ensuring that each of our athletes are bringing their best performance on the world stage.

Araneta responded that, “the PSC has been very supportive of all our elite athletes and the campaign of the women’s football team.”

The sports agency received the official endorsement of granting of cash incentives from the PFF last week, and is now forwarded to the PSC Board for approval.

The Philippine Women’s Football Team incentives will be anchored on their historic run after reaching the semifinals of the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup and successfully qualifying for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The national lady booters, opened their AFC campaign with a historic win against Thailand in 17 years, 1-0. The Malditas fought valiantly against Chinese Taipei and won the penalty kicks, 4-3 in the quarterfinals. The semifinals qualification also became the pass for the Philippines to play for the FIFA World Cup next year.

Araneta commented during his speech that it would be an exceptional experience as a Filipino to “hear the national anthem being played in the FIFA World Cup for the first time.”

