Daily average of new Covid-19 cases drops by 9%

The country's daily average of new Covid-19 cases declined by 9 percent from July 3-9, the Department of Health (DOH) reported Monday. In its latest case bulletin, the agency recorded 359 daily infections, a decline of 33 cases from the 392 recorded between June 26 to July 2. A total of 2,510 new cases were recorded in the recent week. The tally of severe and critical infections also decreased to 382 from the previous week's 442. No deaths were verified during the past week. Only 12.3 percent or 244 out of the 1,984 intensive care unit (ICU) beds are in use, while 17.4 percent or 3,001 of 17,233 non-ICU beds are utilized. At least 78,443,972 or 100.4 percent of the country's target population (78,100,578) have been vaccinated against Covid-19, including 82.16 percent of 8,721,357 senior citizens, as of March 19. A total of 23,811,248 have received booster shots out of the fully vaccinated population. To date, the country has logged 4,168,267 million coronavirus cases with 6,437 active cases and 66,484 deaths since January 2020.

Source: Philippines News Agency