Dagupan Celebrates Life and Legacy of Jose de Venecia Jr. with Procession and Service

Dagupan: This independent Pangasinan city honored one of its favorite sons, the late former House of Representatives speaker Jose de Venecia Jr., with a procession and necrological service on Saturday. The de Venecia family announced his passing on Feb. 10 at the age of 89.

According to Philippines News Agency, Dagupan Mayor Belen Fernandez expressed the collective grief of the city, highlighting de Venecia's pivotal role in the city's recovery following the 1990 Luzon earthquake. Mayor Fernandez praised his dedication to rehabilitating Dagupan, emphasizing his projects and initiatives aimed at restoring the city's pride.

Friends and colleagues of de Venecia shared their fond memories during the eulogies. Councilor Luis Samson Jr. recalled kite-flying activities with him, while lawyer Gonzalo Duque lauded his efforts in passing the Migrant Workers Law, which enhanced the protection of overseas Filipino workers. Voltaire Arzadon, founder of Universidad de Dagupan, referred to him as the "almost president" due to his close presidential run in 1998.

Westly Rosario, a former Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources official, credited de Venecia with significant developments in aquaculture, including the introduction of the vannamei shrimp species. His nephew, Alex de Venecia, shared personal anecdotes, expressing gratitude for knowing him beyond headlines.

Residents of Dagupan, like Angeles Daroy and Oscar Ballesteros, expressed their appreciation for de Venecia's contributions, including scholarships and infrastructure projects that benefited their communities. Former Pangasinan 4th District congressman, Christopher de Venecia, spoke of his father's global impact and shared personal lessons he learned from him.

Gina de Venecia, his widow, described her life with him as an exciting adventure, attributing her broadened worldview and purpose to their marriage.

De Venecia was born on Dec. 26, 1936, in Dagupan City and served seven terms in the House of Representatives, five as Speaker. He was known for his ability to unite diverse political parties through the Rainbow Coalition and authored significant legislation such as the Dollar Remittance Program and the Philippine Economic Zone Act.

Public viewing of his remains will continue until Sunday at Simbahan na Bato in Barangay Bonuan Gueset, with another memorial and necrological service scheduled at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Feb. 16.