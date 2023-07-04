DA-Davao allots P1-B budget for El Niño action plan

The Department of Agriculture in the Davao Region (DA-11) has allocated PHP1 billion for its El Niño preparation and mitigation strategy. In a press briefing Tuesday, DA-11 disaster risk reduction focal person Joedel Leliza said the bulk of the budget is on the maximization of production in non-vulnerable areas to ensure food security in the region. At least PHP26.4 million was allotted to preparatory activities, maximization of production in non-vulnerable areas (PHP971.3 million), and saving production in vulnerable areas (PHP13.5 million). 'The most important is food security. We need to maintain food sufficiency because families are relying on our commodities,' he said. Leliza said the budget for saving production in vulnerable areas of PHP13 million, one of the important components, can still be added by 'sourcing funds through the quick response fund of the DA national office and National DRR Management fund.' He noted that all provinces in the region are vulnerable to El Niño, but the most affected and where the intervention are most focused on are in Davao del Sur, Davao City, and some parts of Davao Oriental. 'As early as the first quarter of this year, we had provided interventions production support that included seeds, molasses for livestock, fertilizer, drugs, and biologics, and support for irrigation system,' he said. Leliza added that they have shifted to the El Niño Alert level from the previous El Niño Watch advisory status due to the below-normal condition being experienced in Davao del Sur. As to the rehab and recovery plan, Leliza said DA-11 will first require farmers for a damage assessment report before releasing the budget. Based on the DA-Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA), the region currently has a total of 373,275 farmers tending 459,022.59 hectares of agricultural area. Also, the region has some 76,344 livestock farmers while 76,611 others are engaged in poultry raising. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency