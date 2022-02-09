﻿Covid-19 cases in Cordillera continue to dip: DOH

The number of active coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) continues to drop, a Department of Health (DOH) official said Monday.

A Covid-19 bulletin released by DOH-Cordillera on Sunday showed there are 6,761 active cases in the region.

In a phone interview, Dr. Amelita Pangilinan, assistant regional director of DOH-CAR, said: “Bumababa ang cases sa buong region at sa provinces pero medyo marami pa rin ang nate-test na positive (We are seeing a decrease in cases in the region but there are still some who are being tested positive for the virus).”

Abra has 421 active infections; Apayao, 196; Baguio City, 956; Benguet, 2,733; Ifugao, 859; Kalinga, 318; and Mountain Province, 1,278.

On January 31, the region still had 8,565 active cases.

Pangilinan said they continue to advocate for continued strict observance of the health and safety protocols among the residents both when going out and in their homes as a preventive measure against the virus.

“Safety precaution pa rin talaga especially malamig pa ang panahon natin madaling magkaubo, magkasipon at bumaba ang immune system (It is still a safety precaution especially with the cold temperature that makes us prone to cold, cough and lowered immune system),” the doctor added.

Meanwhile, Public Information Office chief Aileen Refuerzo said in a separate phone interview Baguio City could hit the targeted drop in Covid-19 cases by the second week of the month.

“Nakikita natin bumababa ang cases (we can see cases dropping) as projected by the city. We hope to see the same trend continuing,” she said.

Refuerzo said the city sees the high rate of vaccination among the eligible population as a huge factor in the slowdown of infections and faster recovery among those who test positive.

She also said the city government maintains a high rate of testing which allows the health authorities to detect the virus carriers early on.

Source: Philippines News Agency