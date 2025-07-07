Cordillera Under Blue Alert as Heavy Rains Persist

Baguio city: The Cordillera Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (CDRRMC) has announced that the region remains under blue alert status due to ongoing heavy rainfall affecting various areas. Engr. Jose Ignacio Valera, assistant director of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Cordillera, communicated to the Philippine News Agency that all disaster risk reduction and management groups are on standby to respond to emergencies.

According to Philippines News Agency, despite Typhoon Bising’s exit from the Philippine Area of Responsibility, the southwest monsoon, known locally as “habagat,” continues to bring significant downpours. This persistent rainfall has loosened soil, heightening the risk of landslides across the region. Notably, several landslides have already occurred, including one in Acupan, Virac, Itogon, Benguet, where 73 families comprising 168 individuals have evacuated to a nearby school. Additionally, thirteen other families have sought refuge with relatives.

Tragically, a landslide incident r

esulted in the deaths of three individuals when their home collapsed. Landslides and rockslides have also temporarily rendered several roads impassable. Affected roads include sections of the Mountain Province-Kalinga Road, Governor Bado Dangwa Road, Legarda Road in Baguio City, Barlig-Paracelis Road, Lubuagan-Batong Buhay-Abra boundary, and Kennon Road. However, clearing operations have since allowed these roads to be one-way passable or fully open.

A separate flooding incident occurred in Barangay Irisan due to drainage systems clogged by heavy rainfall. In response, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD-CAR) has strategically prepositioned over 72,000 family food and non-food packs across its warehouses and local hubs to ensure rapid relief operations. DSWD-CAR Director Maria Aplaten stated, “Our personnel are on standby 24/7. We continue to monitor conditions in all provinces to respond quickly to emergencies.”

In an effort to enhance disaster response, the DSWD-CAR signed a memorandum

of agreement on the same day, formalizing a partnership with the local police and Cordillera Career Development College. This agreement aims to strengthen coordination and capacity-building efforts in disaster response, legal education, and the protection of vulnerable sectors.