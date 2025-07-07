CGTN: How is Greater BRICS empowering the Global South?

During the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, CGTN published an article examining how Greater BRICS cooperation is amplifying the voice of the Global South and driving reform in global governance

BEIJING, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the lead-up to the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, the New Development Bank (NDB) welcomed Colombia and Uzbekistan as new members. This expansion underscores how Greater BRICS, an enlarged, inclusive platform, is amplifying the voice of developing nations and helping reshape global governance.

The growing appeal of BRICS is evident. Vietnam’s recent accession as a partner country of BRICS has further strengthened Greater BRICS cooperation, as the BRICS family now spans major economies across Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East, representing nearly half the world’s population and contributing over 50 percent of global growth.

A blueprint for South-South cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for opening “a new horizon in the high-quality development of Greater BRICS cooperation,” positioning the bloc as both “a primary channel for Global South solidarity” and “a vanguard for global governance reform.”

Chinese Premier Li Qiang echoed this call in Rio. Addressing the plenary session of “Peace and Security and Reform of Global Governance” of the 17th BRICS Summit, Li on Sunday urged BRICS countries to uphold independence and self-reliance, and to take greater responsibility in building consensus and synergies.

China is actively shaping this agenda. According to Li, this year China will establish a China-BRICS research center on new quality productive forces. He also announced a scholarship established for BRICS countries to facilitate talent cultivation in sectors including industry and telecommunication.

In fact, China has long played a leading role in shaping BRICS cooperation. The country was the first to propose the “BRICS Plus” model, helping expand BRICS outreach to other emerging economies. This laid the foundation for a wider network of Global South cooperation. President Xi also offered a strategic vision for building a BRICS committed to peace, innovation, green development, justice and closer people-to-people exchanges.

These are not just ideals. China has advanced concrete projects. As a peace advocate, China helped launch the “Friends of Peace” initiative on the Ukraine crisis and called for ceasefires in the Middle East. As a development partner, it supported the founding of the NDB and launched cooperation centers on AI, sustainable industry, digital economy and special economic zones. As a cultural connector, China promotes platforms like the BRICS Civilization Dialogue, Vocational Education Alliance and Youth Forums.

A recent CGTN survey shows that 90.4 percent of global respondents recognized China’s critical role within the BRICS mechanism and look forward to China providing more experience and opportunities for emerging market countries and nations in the Global South to achieve modernization.

Reforming global governance

BRICS’s rise is driving real change. Some 91.2 percent of international respondents to a CGTN poll believe BRICS is playing a vital role in shaping a multipolar world and advancing inclusive, rules-based globalization.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday emphasized that BRICS member countries now contributes 40 percent of global GDP, with a growth rate of 4 percent in 2024, outpacing the global average. These figures reflect not just economic momentum, but a structural shift in global power.

The NDB, launched in 2015, symbolizes this shift. Noting that the bank’s mission is to serve the Global South, NDB President, Dilma Rousseff, said: “One of our key differences is that all members are equal, and every voice is heard.” The bank has approved over 120 projects worth $40 billion, offering pragmatic solutions in trade, infrastructure and finance.

At the Rio summit, BRICS countries united in expressing their collective vision for a more inclusive, balanced and representative global governance system. They adopted the Rio de Janeiro Declaration, reaffirming their commitment to deeper cooperation and reform of multilateral institutions.

Premier Li concluded his speech with a clear message: China stands ready to join hands with other BRICS countries to promote global governance in a more just, equitable, efficient and orderly direction, working collectively to build a better world.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2025-07-07/How-is-Greater-BRICS-empowering-the-Global-South–1EO4TCuNW48/p.html

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9490039