Comelec sets Dec. 9 special poll for Teves’ district in Negros

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday said it will conduct the special polls in the third legislative district of Negros Oriental by the second week of December. In a Viber message, Comelec chairperson George Erwin Garcia confirmed the schedule following the call of the House of Representatives to fill the vacant seat of former Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr. "Special election in Negros Oriental is on December 9, 2023," he said. Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco told the Philippine News Agency that they will allot around PHP75 million budget for the special polls. "Gagawan po ng paraan ng Comelec mula sa remaining funds po namin muna (The Comelec will work on the remaining funds for now)," he said. According to Comelec Resolution No. 10945, aspiring candidates for the seat have three days to file their certificate of candidacy from Nov. 6 to 8. The special election period and the gun ban starts from Nov. 9 to Dec. 24. Garcia earlier disclosed the poll body's target to start printing ballots for the special election before September ends. There are 301,264 registered voters in the Negros Oriental covering areas of Bacong, Basay, Dauin, Sta. Catalina, Siaton, Valencia, Zamboanguita and Bayawan City. Teves earlier faced expulsion 'for disorderly behavior and violation of Section 141 (a) and (b), Rule XX of the Code of Conduct of the House of Representatives, by the requisite vote of two-thirds of all its members as provided for in the Constitution.' Election-related violence Meanwhile, Garcia assured a prompt response following the two reported election-related violence in Libon, Albay. He told reporters Tuesday that a task force was created to speed up investigations into the incidents. Garcia cited securing additional police forces and activation of the Citizen Armed Forces Geographical Units (CAFGUs) and reservists in the area. "(There are) 150 PNP (Philippine National Police) augmentation force, 80 SAF (Special Action Force), and 100 CAFGUs deployed in Libon," he said. Garcia said at least two PNP security personnel were deployed in all barangay captains, alongside the activation of its hotlines 24/7. Last Monday, Alex Repato, reelectionist captain of Barangay San Jose, was declared dead on arrival after being shot by unidentified assailants in his residence past 5 p.m. after he filed his certificate of candidacy. This came days after a reported killing incident against a councilor in Barangay Nagpo last Aug. 22.

Source: Philippines News Agency