Cloudy skies, scattered rains Saturday due to easterlies

Overcast skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail over Mindanao on Saturday brought by the easterlies, the weather bureau said. In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecast partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms over Metro Manila and the rest of the country due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms. Winds in Northern Luzon will be light to moderate, headed southeast to northeast, with light to moderate seas. The rest of the country will experience light to moderate winds headed east to northeast and similar coastal water conditions. The temperature in Metro Manila over most of the day will range from 24°C to 32°C; Laoag City, 24°C to 32°C; Tagaytay City, 21°C to 31°C; Legazpi City, 24°C to 32°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 33°C; Cagayan de Oro City, 24°C to 30°C; and Metro Davao, 25°C to 33°C.

Source: Philippines News Agency