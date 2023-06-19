Clash Killed Seven Suspected Extremists In Southern Philippines

Philippine security forces have killed seven alleged members of an armed group, in a clash in the southern Philippines, the military said, today.

In a report, the military said, fighting broke out early yesterday morning, when a joint team of troops and police officers, went to serve an arrest warrant at a hideout of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), in Datu Paglas town, in Maguindanao del Sur province.

The BIFF allegedly fired upon the law enforcers, resulting in a shootout that killed seven BIFF suspects, and wounded a police officer.

According to the report, the government forces seized firearms and ammunition, including M16 rifles and pistols, in the wake of the clash.

The BIFF, a small armed group, aligned with the Daesh group, is blamed for bombings and other atrocities in the Central Mindanao region, in the southern Philippines. The group broke off from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, when the latter agreed to negotiate a peace pact with the government in 2014

Source: Nam News Network