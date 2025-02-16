CIDG Seizes P25-M Worth of Illegal LPG Tanks in Caloocan

Caloocan City: The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) confiscated PHP25 million worth of illegal liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders in Caloocan City.

According to Philippines News Agency, CIDG chief Maj. Gen. Nicolas Torre III announced that the operation took place at an LPG Refilling Station in Barangay 163, Sta. Quiteria on Friday. The confiscation was executed under the authority of a search warrant issued by a Caloocan court, targeting the unauthorized sale and distribution of petroleum products.

During the operation, eight employees were taken into custody, although none of the company’s owners were present at the time. The police also seized various equipment including large and small filling scales, hoses, nozzles, and trucks that were allegedly used for illegal refilling and transport activities.

The arrested suspects now face charges under Batas Pambansa 33, which pertains to acts inimical to public interest and national security, and Republic Act 11592, also known as the LPG Industry Regulation Act.