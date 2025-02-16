BI, PAOCC Nets 3 Foreigners Linked to Illegal Activities

Manila: The Bureau of Immigration (BI) arrested three foreign nationals here on Valentine’s Day following a report from the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) linking them to illegal online gambling. The operation is part of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s administration’s intensified efforts to crack down on foreign nationals engaged in unlawful activities in the country.

According to Philippines News Agency, Intelligence division chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. stated that BI agents arrested three Chinese nationals in Barangay Milagrosa after receiving a report from PAOCC that the trio are involved in online gambling and prostitution in their building. Upon verification, two of the suspects were found to be holding tourist visas but failed to present valid documentation, while the third is on a working visa for a company based in Makati City.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado emphasized the commitment of the Bureau of Immigration to strengthen border security and pursue foreign nationals who misuse their stay in the country. “This operation is a testament to our dedication to upholding immigration laws and supporting the government’s crackdown on organized crime,” he added.

The operation was carried out in coordination with the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group. All three suspects will remain in PAOCC’s facility in Pasay City while undergoing deportation proceedings.