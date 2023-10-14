Christian groups call for peace amid Israel-Hamas war

At least 100 Filipino Christians from different church organizations joined in a prayer rally in Quezon City on Saturday to pray for peace and extend solidarity to the victims of the ongoing hostilities between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) and around 20 Jesus Reigns Ministries chapters led the laying of flowers and a public church service at the Philippine-Israel Friendship Marker inside the Quezon City Memorial Circle. In an interview, Jesus Reigns Ministries head Rev. Ligaya Javier said the gathering is a way to express the Christian faithful's solidarity with Israel and mourn for the civilians killed. Three Filipino nationals are among the confirmed fatalities. 'This is our expression on how we want to stand for Israel, especially in such a time like this, with the ordeal that they are experiencing and even the challenges and the hard decisions that Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu will be doing,' she said. 'We want to express in our prayer the comfort for their families and relatives and for those hostages who are still in Gaza. We want to pray for Israel,' she added. Rhoze Rivera, a member of the group Raise the Banner Philippines, was in Jerusalem for a church event when the Hamas militants launched the deadly attack against Israel, storming towns and kibbutzim in the southern part. While quite far from the battlefront, Rivera said she could still remember the fear that enveloped her from the day the sirens blared and they had to hide in bomb shelters. 'We were 29 and we were told na nagkakaroon na raw ng war sa southern part of Israel. Natakot kami, I visit Israel yearly to celebrate the Feast of Tabernacles, but first time kong naranasan iyon (we were told that there is now an ongoing war in the southern part of Israel. We were scared. I visit Israel yearly to celebrate the Feast of Tabernacles but that was the first time I experienced that),' she narrated. Rivera and her group left Israel unharmed on Tuesday, save for one who tripped during a commotion at the airport. 'Actually, may sumabog sa malapit sa airport kaya nagpasukan ang mga foreigner at pilgrim at nagtakbuhan na kami papasok ng airport (Actually there was an explosion near the airport that's why the people rushed to go inside the airport) ,' she shared. They arrived home on Oct. 10, or four days after the conflict began. The Israeli army has shifted to ground offensive in Gaza and is asking residents to evacuate. About 1,300 Israelis have been killed while 1,949 fatalities have been recorded in Gaza and the West Bank, two of the territories under the State of Palestine.

Source: Philippines News Agency