Chedeng moves away from PAR but enhances monsoon rains

Typhoon Chedeng further weakened and accelerated as it moves north northeastward over the Philippine seas, according to the 11 a.m. weather bulletin on Sunday. It is forecast to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at night. Heavy rainfall is unlikely in the next three days but the southwest monsoon (habagat) enhanced by Chedeng will bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Luzon and Visayas during the same period, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Nueva Vizcaya, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas can expect wet conditions throughout Sunday. The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, also due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms. While the effect of Chedeng on the monsoon will decrease as it moves further away from the PAR, the formation of a frontal system north of extreme Northern Luzon will continue to mainly enhance the southwest monsoon from Tuesday onwards and affect most of Luzon, especially the western and extreme northern portions. Gusty conditions will still continue over most of Luzon from Tuesday onwards as the southwest monsoon will be enhanced by another weather system. Sunset is at 6:25 p.m.

Source: Philippines News Agency