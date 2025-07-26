Charity Boxing Match: PNP Chief Ready Whether or Not Baste Shows Up

Manila: Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III is pushing through with the charity boxing match at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, whether or not his challenger, acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian ‘Baste’ Duterte, shows up.

According to Philippines News Agency, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo announced on Saturday that preparations for the event are complete. The setup of the boxing ring is finalized, and safety arrangements have been coordinated with the Games and Amusement Board, which will deploy referees and medical teams for the event.

‘Sabi nga ng ating chief PNP, bagamat naka-focus siya sa kanyang trabaho pero sa darating na Linggo darating siya sa Rizal Coliseum (As the PNP chief said, he is busy with his job but he will show up at the Rizal Coliseum on Sunday),’ Fajardo stated during a radio interview.

The charity event was initiated after Duterte challenged Torre to a fistfight during a podcast episode, which Torre accepted. They decided to turn it into a charity match to raise funds for victims of recent widespread flooding caused by combined weather systems that affected several regions, displacing thousands.

‘And whether or not Mayor Baste would show up, our Chief PNP will be there. Alam mo itong paghahamon nga ni Mayor Baste sa ating chief PNP ay nabanggit na ng ating chief PNP ay he took this opportunity para makatulong sa ating mga mamamamayan na nasalatanta at tuloy po yan (The PNP chief has mentioned Mayor Baste’s challenge and he took this opportunity to help our citizens who were affected by floods. This will continue),’ Fajardo said.

The match remains uncertain after Duterte demanded that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and all government officials undergo drug testing before he agrees to fight. The chances for them to meet in the ring became more uncertain when it was reported that Duterte left for Singapore on Friday.

Still, Torre remains optimistic. ‘A lot of sponsors have pledged their support. Whatever happens, the aid program continues,’ Fajardo added.

Police boxing teams will also hold undercard matches to entertain the audience and encourage more donations. Torre, 54, shared that he’s brushing up on his boxing basics, reminiscing about his training days at the PNP Academy. ‘This is not about strength but credibility. There was a challenge, and I saw an opportunity to help,’ he said, emphasizing that the focus remains on relief efforts and not politics.